IG Punjab Announces Foreign Scholarships for Children of Policemen and Martyrs

Honoring the sacrifices of police personnel, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar has announced a plan aimed to support the education of children of constables, head constables, martyrs, and ghazis. This initiative includes foreign scholarships for higher education.

The IG underscored the importance of uplifting the families of fallen heroes and acknowledged the dedication of the police force. The first recipient is the daughter of DSP Tariq Kamboh Shaheed, who will be pursuing her higher education in Germany with the financial support provided by the police department.

The police department will bear the educational expenses and travel costs for the children.

IG Punjab further highlighted that over 1,600 Punjab police personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since 1970. While commendable efforts have been taken since 2017 to provide houses to the families of martyrs, the department is now committed to granting plots and residences to the remaining heroes through their own resources.

The IG also congratulated the police force for executing exemplary security arrangements across the province during the Independence Day celebrations.