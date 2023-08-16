Summit Bank Shareholders Approve Name Change to Bank Makramah Ltd

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 1:29 pm

Summit Bank Limited convened its Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM), where the shareholders granted their consent for the name of the Bank to be changed from ‘Summit Bank Limited’ to ‘Bank Makramah Limited’.

This name change follows the recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Summit Bank by prominent UAE investor, Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah.

Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah and his son Abdulla Lootah have visioned this pivotal transformation that reflects the Bank’s commitment to a renewed purpose and underscores its mission to providing exceptional financial services and innovative products to its valued customers in line with Shariah-compliant principles.

The EOGM was attended by the Board of Directors and senior executive leadership, alongside esteemed shareholders of the Bank.

ProPK Staff

