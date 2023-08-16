News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistan’s First 2024 Toyota Prius Costs More Than Fortuner

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 16, 2023 | 4:33 pm

Social media photos of Pakistan’s first 2024 Toyota Prius have created a buzz among the netizens. Although, more than the photos, the price of the new Prius has left car enthusiasts dumbfounded.

According to an Instagram user, the car has been imported by a dealership in Karachi and costs close to a jaw-dropping Rs. 20 million (2 crores). For perspective, a Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 costs just over Rs. 19 million.

The new Prius is a much better-looking and performing car compared to its predecessor. Its styling seemingly takes inspiration from modern sportscars with a sleek front end, a sloping roofline, and big wheels

The new Prius comes with Toyota’s first 2.0-liter Plug-in Hybrid System that combines a high-efficiency Dynamic Force Engine and lithium-ion batteries for an output of 221 horsepower (hp). The company claims that this powerplant allows the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

The 2024 Prius also comes loaded with features such as Toyota SafetySense and other smart features. Despite these features, it costs between Rs. 7.8 million and Rs. 10.2 million in the international market.

That is why, a price premium of almost Rs. 10 million has raised many eyebrows in Pakistan.


>