Karachi Police Arrests Publishers Selling Pirated Textbooks

In a recent crackdown, a raiding team from the Aram Bagh police station in Karachi apprehended multiple publishers selling pirated textbooks. Prompted by a complaint lodged by the Sindh Textbook Board, officials from the Aram Bagh police station conducted a raid at Urdu Bazaar.

This led to the detention of various publishers suspected of selling pirated textbooks. These publishers had allegedly been marketing pirated educational materials under the guise of private publishers, a direct breach of legal provisions.

Under the prevailing law, publishers are explicitly prohibited from vending textbooks without the authorization of the Sindh Textbook Board. Compliance dictates that all publishers must formally register as private publishers before retailing textbooks.

The unlawful activities of these publishers have raised concerns about potential financial repercussions for the Sindh Textbook Board. Additionally, law enforcement officials confirmed that the accused publishers had handed over pirated books to the police during the operation. A case has been formally registered at the Aram Bagh police station in connection with this incident.