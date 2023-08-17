Lahore High Court Receives Yet Another Plea to Ban TikTok in Pakistan

An official constitutional petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court, urging for the banning of the popular social media platform, TikTok.

The petitioner argues that the continuous spread of inappropriate content on the platform is having a negative influence on the youth.

The plea has been initiated by Rana Usman Anwar and is being represented by Advocate Sohail Ahmad Shaikh. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the federal government are named as respondents in this petition.

ALSO READ TikTok Security Flaw Allowed Hackers to Access All Your Information

The petitioner underscores the ongoing surge of inappropriate material on TikTok as a primary apprehension, linking it to the erosion of moral values among the youth.

The plea asserts that the content on the platform has played a pivotal role in leading astray and adversely impacting young individuals. Furthermore, it highlights instances where young people have tragically lost their lives while attempting to create TikTok videos.

ALSO READ Major TikTok Hack Leaks Data of Billions of User Accounts

Highlighting the constitutional dimension, the petition invokes Article 5 of the Constitution, which underscores every citizen’s duty to display loyalty to the state. The plea also draws attention to the fact that several nations have chosen to prohibit TikTok due to similar concerns.

Not the First Time

It’s worth mentioning that TikTok has experienced occasional and short-lived bans in Pakistan for various reasons over the course of time. This latest attempt seems to be another shot in the dark as people have tried to get it banned over similar reasons several times in the past and failed, but it remains to be seen how the Lahore High Court will respond.