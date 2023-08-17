Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Meet Today for Safar Moon Sighting

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 17, 2023 | 2:34 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to convene its gathering today to observe the moon for the month of Safar, which marks the second month of the Hijri calendar.

This significant meeting is set to take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, serving as the central venue for this crucial event.

ALSO READ

The central meeting will be presided over by the Chairman of the Ruet-Hilal Committee, Mualana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Meanwhile, the provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are anticipated to assemble within their respective offices.

ALSO READ

The sighting of the moon is slated to occur subsequent to the Asr prayer. Following the moon sighting observation, Chairman Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will formally announce the determination regarding the moon sighting.

This event holds substantial importance for determining the commencement of the month of Safar in the Islamic calendar. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s efforts in sighting the moon remain integral to the religious and cultural practices of the Muslim community.

ProPK Staff

lens

Pak Celebrities Speak Out Against Attack on Minorities in Faisalabad
Read more in lens

proproperty

Punjab Revenue Authority Sets Ambitious Revenue Target of Rs 80 billion
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>