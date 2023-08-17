Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Meet Today for Safar Moon Sighting

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to convene its gathering today to observe the moon for the month of Safar, which marks the second month of the Hijri calendar.

This significant meeting is set to take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, serving as the central venue for this crucial event.

صفر المظفر 1445 ہجری کے چاند کی رویت کیلئے مرکزی اجلاس آج شام بعد نماز عصر وزارت مذہبی امور کوہسار بلاک، چیئرمین کمیٹی مولانا سید محمد عبدالخبیر آزاد کی زیر صدارت منعقد ہو گا۔ دیگر زونل اجلاس اپنے اپنے مقامات پر بیک وقت منعقد ہونگے۔ اطلاع/شہادت کیلئے رابطہ نمبر نوٹ فرما لیں۔ pic.twitter.com/iOBv5uqKZP — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) August 17, 2023

The central meeting will be presided over by the Chairman of the Ruet-Hilal Committee, Mualana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Meanwhile, the provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are anticipated to assemble within their respective offices.

The sighting of the moon is slated to occur subsequent to the Asr prayer. Following the moon sighting observation, Chairman Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will formally announce the determination regarding the moon sighting.

This event holds substantial importance for determining the commencement of the month of Safar in the Islamic calendar. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s efforts in sighting the moon remain integral to the religious and cultural practices of the Muslim community.