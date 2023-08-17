The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated the sale of match tickets for the much-awaited Sri Lanka leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

According to the official announcement, ticket sales for the first phase in Sri Lanka started today at 12 pm, and the tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

The announcement was made through the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the official social media channels of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will also commence today at 6:30 pm, which also includes the fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September.

A total of nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will commence with the Dasun Shanaka-led side taking on Bangladesh in Pallekele on 31 August.

Last week, tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put up for sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan, with hosts Pakistan playing against Nepal on 30 August.

