Interim IT Minister Eyes $20 Billion IT Exports

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif Friday said he is determined to take ICT exports from $2.62 billion to $10-20 billion.

The minister assumed charge as the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication and Science & Technology.

Dr. Saif was received by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh along with other senior officers when he reached the ministry’s office after attending the introductory cabinet meeting. He was introduced to all the officers and staff of the ministry, and later he was given a detailed briefing about the completed, ongoing, and future projects of the IT ministry.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Appointment of Sulaiman S. Mehdi As Chairman BoD State Life Insurance

Addressing the officers, Dr. Saif said that as per the constitution of Pakistan, the responsibilities and powers of the caretaker government are limited, and the main objective is to conduct free and fair general elections in an impartial manner. However, monitoring and caretaking important ministerial affairs is also necessary during this period.

He said that his priorities are to fully implement the Digital Pakistan Vision and the stability, and enhancement of IT & telecommunication sectors. We will take all the stakeholders on board in this regard. “I am determined to take ICT export from $2.62 billion to $10 to $20 billion,” Dr. Saif added.

He said the increase in ICT exports can contribute to the stability of the country’s economy and the provision of decent employment to skilled people, as well as the desire to fully digitize all the government, semi-government departments, and organizations of the country.