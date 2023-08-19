Cambridge Announces Retake Exams for Pakistani Students

In response to the turmoil caused by chaos on 10, 11, and 12 May 2023, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) will be organizing a retake exam in October. The announcement, made by the government on Friday, aims to address the concerns of students and parents regarding unexpected grades in the A and AS-level exams of 2023.

A crucial meeting was convened at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), where key stakeholders such as the Country Director of CAIE Uzma Yousaf, the Director of British Council Maria Rehman, and other educational leaders participated. The focus was on devising a plan to rectify the discrepancies in the recent exam results.

Cambridge will waive the fees for the retake exams. The British Council will facilitate logistics at a reduced cost. Cambridge assessment grades will undergo re-evaluation and re-assessment on an individual basis in case of significant discrepancies between school-assessed grades.

For re-evaluation and reassessment requests, schools will contribute 80 percent, while parents will bear the remaining 20 percent of the costs. If these evaluations result in grade changes, the entire fee will be refunded. Additionally, the Ministry will engage with prominent university Vice Chancellors to ensure flexibility in admissions, while coordinating with provincial governments to implement similar measures.

A complaint redressal mechanism will be established under the Private Institution Education Regulatory Authority (PIERA) within the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training to monitor unresolved grievances.

This all started after Pakistani students received their Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) AS and A-Level results. The cancellation of exams on 9 and 12 May due to political tensions led to unexpected grades. Students and parents demanded the rescheduling of the canceled exams to rectify their grades. In response, Cambridge International conveyed that they were gradually restoring the pre-pandemic standard of 2019.