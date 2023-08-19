Caretaker Govt Transfers Chairman CDA and Other Federal Secretaries

The caretaker government on Friday transferred several federal secretaries. According to the document, BS 22 Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Officer, Kamran Ali Afzal, will be the new Cabinet Secretary and the incumbent secretary asked to report to the establishment division.

Meanwhile, the grade 21 PAS officer Sajid Baloch has been posted as Special Secretary Cabinet division.

As per the document, the BS 21 PAS Officer Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal has been posted as Additional Secretary (AS) in charge Interior division whereas the incumbent Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza will assume the Secretary Water and Resources position. Similarly, the BS 22 PAS Officer Hasan Nasir Jami has been posted as the new Secretary of Information and Technology

Another grade 21 PAS Officer has been posted as AS in charge Petroleum division whereas Capt. Rtd. Mahmood will be AS in charge of National Food Security and Research.

According to the notification, the BS 22 PAS Officer Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has been posted as Secretary of Housing and works, Syed Asif Hyder Shah as Secretary of Climate Change, AD Khawaja as Secretary of Human Rights, Humaira Ahmad as Secretary of Heritage division, Ali Raza Bhutta as Secretary Science, Sara Saeed as Special Secretary Commerce division, Dr. Iram Anjum Khan as Secretary Maritime Affairs, and Mustafa Jamal Qazi has been posted as DG Passport with immediate effect.

According to the document, Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Muhammad Fakre Alam Irfan has been posted as Chief Secretary Sindh, Dawood Muhammad Bareach as Chief Secretary AJK, and Shakeel Qadir Khan as Chief Secretary Balochistan.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad has also been transferred and the government has posted Capt. Anwar Haq as the new Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

On the other hand, Secretary IT Navid Ahmed, Secretary Cabinet Ejaz Dar, AS in charge of climate change Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajpoot, Chief Secretary AJK Usman Chachar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, DG Passport Yawar Hussain, Secretary Heritage Fareena Mazhar, and Secretary Maritime Affairs Abdul Ghufran Memon, have been directed to report to establishment division.