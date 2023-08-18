ECP Bans New Housing Society NOCs to Safeguard Land Usage

In a bid to curb haphazard urban expansion and preserve valuable green spaces and agricultural land, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a ban on the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for new housing societies. This decision mandates that any urgent cases, previously cleared by deputy commissioners, now require the approval of the commission.

The ECP’s move comes as a response to the concerning rise in land usage changes initiated by provincial governments across various districts. The unchecked approval of NOCs for multiple housing societies has led to the encroachment on essential green areas and fertile agricultural land. Experts warn that this unchecked trend could result in chaotic and unplanned urban sprawl, fostering potential corruption hotspots in specific regions.

The ECP’s notification also underlines the importance of preserving policy decisions for the elected government rather than relying on the caretaker government, even during times of operational urgency. The ECP stresses that while routine emergencies can be handled by the caretaker government, crucial policy matters must await the elected government’s input.

The Election Commission has issued a directive to cease the issuance of new NOCs immediately, with a clear order to communicate this decision across all deputy commissioners. Exceptional cases that demand swift action will be evaluated, but only after a thorough review and approval process by the commission.

The caretaker government is expected to uphold the commission’s legal framework and guidelines, presenting a solid justification for any exceptional actions they deem necessary in the context of land usage or other concerns. This measure aims to ensure responsible land development and the protection of Pakistan’s natural resources for future generations.