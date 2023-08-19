Samsung is Even Making Huge 440MP Cameras

According to tech informant ‘Revegnus on X’, Samsung is actively developing four novel, top-tier sensors. Among them are the 50MP GN6, the 200MP HP7, an undisclosed 320MP variant, and the 440MP HU1 model.

Nonetheless, the report indicates that not all of these sensors will find their way into Galaxy S smartphones, with some being planned for other manufacturers and, potentially, various industries.

The 50MP GN6 sensor is arguably the most captivating of the lot. This sensor is poised to occupy a 1-inch space, boasting 1.6µm pixels. It is expected to enter into competition with Sony’s well-received 1-inch IMX989 solution found on many popular smartphones.

However, rumors suggest that Samsung’s 50MP sensor might prove too costly for integration into their own products, implying a greater likelihood of its adoption by external manufacturers instead.

Conversely, the 440MP HU1 sensor may not have smartphones as its primary target. Its potential utility could be more pronounced in sectors such as automotive or industrial applications.

Regarding the 320MP camera, it might eventually find a fitting home within the Galaxy S series after the development phase concludes. However, the informant suggests that the earliest inclusion might occur in the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is not coming until 2026.

Lastly, the 200MP HP7 sensor was initially positioned to complement the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It features slightly larger pixels and a modest enhancement in image quality when compared to the existing 200MP HP2 sensor housed within the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Nevertheless, akin to the 1-inch sensor, manufacturing costs may render this variant too steep for Samsung’s consideration in its own smartphone lineup.

Via: Gsmarena