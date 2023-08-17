Samsung is Already Trying Out Big Camera Upgrades for Its Next Foldables

It’s only been a month since Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which features the identical 12MP primary camera seen on the Korean brand’s previous Flip 4 model, but thankfully there’s some good news for the next generation, which is already being tested.

According to reports from Dutch publication GalaxyClub, there is reason to believe that the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected next year, could mark the long-awaited enhancement in camera capabilities.

The publication asserts that Samsung has initiated testing on prototypes of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, incorporating a 50MP primary camera. This potential shift to a high-resolution camera represents a significant leap forward from the 12MP module in the Flip 5, should Samsung choose to adopt this advanced imaging technology.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 is Bringing Multiple Camera Improvements and a Screen Upgrade

The origin of the information refrained from sharing specifics regarding the 50MP sensor and details about additional cameras on the Flip 6 were also omitted. Yet, the report did unveil that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is internally referred to as B6, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 goes by the codename Q6.

Given that the anticipated release of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 is approximately a year away, it is prudent to approach these initial rumors with a degree of skepticism and await verification from multiple sources.

Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 series, on the other hand, is expected to come out as soon as January next year with several camera upgrades, a screen improvement, and a titanium chassis which would make the phone a lot stronger than before.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Be Built Like a Tank

Via: Gsmarena