Sindh Announces Sugarcane Support Price of Rs. 425

The government of Sindh’s Agriculture, Supply & Prices department has solidified its stance on the upcoming sugarcane crushing season for 2023-24 by establishing a definitive baseline. The department has set the minimum price for sugarcane at an unambiguous Rs. 425/ per 40 kg.

This directive mandates the Sugar Factories within the province to institute a quality premium payout mechanism for cane growers at the culmination of the impending crushing season.

