Another Monsoon Spell to Grip Most Parts of Pakistan This Week

Met Office informed that moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 22nd (evening/night). A westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on 23rd August, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from 23rd to 27th August with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 24th to 26th August with occasional gaps. While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar on 25th and 26th August.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 23rd to 25th August. Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on 25th & 26th August.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Dam operators are advised to manage reservoirs levels accordingly during the wet period from 23rd to 27th August. Prevailing hot and very humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell. Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.