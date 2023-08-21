Askari Bank Launches 0% Markup Installments for Electric Bikes

Askari Bank has launched a new zero markup installment program for the National EV 70 electric bike. According to the details, the installment plan spans over 12 months and is only available on Askari’s Mastercard credit cards.

National E-Vehicles (Pvt.) Ltd. has six other electric scooter options. Although, the offer is only available on the EV 70, which is an electric bike based on a normal 70cc bike platform.

Details

National EV 70 competes with the likes of Jolta JE 70D. It has a 1000-watt single motor paired with a lithium battery pack.

ALSO READ Locally-Assembled Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Spotted in Karachi

The claimed range of the bike on eco drive mode is 110 kilometers, while the claimed top speed of the bike is around 60 kilometers per hour. According to details, the battery takes up to six hours to charge fully, with a maximum input capacity of 110v/220v at 50-60 Hz.

The price of the bike is Rs. 196,000, almost Rs, 38,000 more than the Honda CD 70. At this price point, the ability of the National EV 70 to catch up with its petrol-powered competitors is in question.