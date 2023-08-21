CCP Fails to Recover Over Rs. 68 Billion Pending Dues

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has failed to collect over Rs. 68 billion in pending dues from companies found guilty of anti-competitive behavior.

According to a document seen by ProPakistani, the CCP has failed to collect the outstanding amount during the period between 2007 and 2022.

The document reveals that the commission failed to collect Rs. 68.92 billion during the period. The CCP has so far managed to recover just Rs. 130 million of the outstanding amount.

Sources said companies that are found guilty of infringement of anti-competitive regulations are penalized with hefty fines but immediately approach courts. Due to the issue pendency of court cases, the recovery of dues is being delayed, they added.

It bears mentioning that the CCP is an independent agency quasi-regulatory, quasi-judicial body of the Government of Pakistan for the enforcement of economic competition laws in Pakistan that help ensure healthy competition.