Father of Adobe Dies At 82 Years of Age

Dr. John Warnock, one of the founders of the highly popular software company Adobe passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday, as confirmed by an official announcement from Adobe.

While the specific cause of his passing has not been disclosed, he leaves behind a legacy that shaped the technology landscape. Dr. Warnock is survived by his wife, Marva Warnock, a renowned graphic designer, and their three children.

In partnership with the late Dr. Charles Geschke, Dr. Warnock established the pioneering software company Adobe in 1982. His spouse, Marva Warnock, contributed by designing the company’s original logo. Merely two years later, Adobe launched its inaugural software, Adobe PostScript, which marked a significant milestone in desktop publishing.

ALSO READ Creator of Widely Used Lithium Ion Battery Passes Away

Dr. Warnock took on the role of the company’s CEO for the majority of his tenure until the year 2000. Alongside Geschke, he held the position of co-chairman of the board until 2017, guiding the company’s strategic direction. Even after this period, Dr. Warnock remained an esteemed member of the company’s board of directors.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email informing employees about Warnock’s passing:

Warnock was “one of the greatest inventors in our generation with significant impact on how we communicate in words, images and videos. My interactions with John over the past 25 years have been the highlight of my professional career.

Adobe is most prominently known for the well-acclaimed Adobe Photoshop as well as various other software products like Premier Pro, Adobe Acrobat, After Effects, and others. However, the company has successfully upheld an expansive array of highly respected foundational applications across various sectors.

ALSO READ Creator of GIF Steve Wilhite Passes Away

Throughout Warnock’s tenure as CEO, Adobe pioneered industry-standard software spanning realms such as business, graphic design, photography, video editing, audio recording, and beyond.

Via: The Verge