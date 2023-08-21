Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United Stars to Join Shaheen Afridi in Desert Vipers for ILT20

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 21, 2023 | 3:40 pm

Renowned all-rounder, Shadab Khan, and wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, have been signed by the Desert Vipers for the second edition of the International League T20.

Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Shah Afridi in the Desert Vipers team, which is owned by Manchester United FC owners, The Glazers.

Last week, Desert Vipers secured the services of Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming International League T20. The league will be staged in the UAE at the start of next year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming second season of the International League will begin on January 13, with Gulf Giants defending their championship.

Earlier this year, former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, stated that the cricket board had no issue with players participating in the upcoming second edition of ILT20.

Last year, former PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, refused to issue a NOC to players to participate in the league, despite some renowned players being offered captaincy.

Ramiz Raja had requested compensation from the Emirates Cricket Board in exchange for releasing centrally contracted players from the International League T20.

>