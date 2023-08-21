PTA Working on Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy in Collaboration with UNESCO

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is in the process of formulation of the “Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy” in collaboration with UNESCO.

The strategy aims to focus on enhancing the use of internet, cell phones, and digital skills among women in accordance with the guidelines of the International Telecommunication Union 2030.

The strategy recommends responsibilities and specific measures that may be initiated by PTA and other core potential collaborators, to support women’s accessibility, connectivity, and affordability to digital services. This strategy will enable PTA to initiate a collaborative effort with stakeholders to bridge the digital gender divide in Pakistan.

The process of data gathering and analysis was initiated in 2022 through the expert survey (national and international digital/gender experts), physical survey (conducted among the unconnected population), and IVR Survey (mobile users). In addition, PTA conducted a series of workshops in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta. The strategy will be showcased after validation from the stakeholders.