Realme GT5 is Launching As Soon As Next Week

The Realme GT5 is going to launch on August 28, as confirmed by the company on its official social media page on Weibo.

This upcoming flagship series marks the celebration of the company’s five-year journey in the industry. While the launch will primarily focus on the GT5 model, the Pro variant is anticipated to make its debut later in the year.

Confirmedly, the Realme GT5 is poised to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, what remains in the realm of speculation are the details surrounding its cameras and aesthetics.

The teaser claims the camera is going to have a noticeable bump, reminiscent of the design observed on the leaked GT Neo 6. This design approach has already made appearances on devices like the OnePlus 10 and, to a certain extent, the Galaxy S21 series.

In addition to the GT5 launch event next Monday, Realme will also introduce new audio wearables. Among these is the Realme Buds Air 5, designed as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Buds Air 5 Pro. The Buds Air 5 Pro is already slated for release in India this Wednesday.

In terms of the vanilla Realme Buds Air 5, they will boast a 50 dB active noise cancellation feature, a trait previously encountered on the Pro variant. The promotional material also highlights a 4,000 Hz UW noise reduction capability. Notably falling within the range of human auditory perception, this implies that the upcoming Buds are evidently tailored to isolate voices from ambient sounds.

