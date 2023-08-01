Realme 11 4G and 5G Launched Starting at $286

Earlier this year, Realme unveiled the Realme 11 series, comprising three models: Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+ Now, the international market is receiving two new versions of these devices: the Realme 11 5G, launched in Taiwan, and the Realme 11 4G, making its debut in Vietnam.

The Realme 11 5G, as the name says, brings 5G support thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Notably, it is the first phone to be launched with this specific SoC. On the other hand, the Realme 11 4G comes with a Helio G99 SoC, which lacks 5G connectivity but offers reliable performance nonetheless.

The Realme 11 5G features a large 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the 4G model offers a slightly smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both devices come with a 16MP front-facing camera, but the 5G model places it in a centered punch-hole cutout, while the 4G variant positions it in the left corner.

On the back, the two phones also differ in camera setups. The Realme 11 5G boasts a 108MP ISOCELL HM6 main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the Realme 11 4G uses different sensors for the same megapixel configuration (1o8MP + 2MP).

Both smartphones run on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 and are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries, which support fast charging with 67W SuperVOOC technology.

The Realme 11 4G is offered in two color options: Black and Gold. Its pricing begins at $312 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and goes up to $337 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.

As for the Realme 11 5G, it also comes in Black and Gold colors. The starting price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is $286. Keep in mind that these are Vietnamese and Taiwanese prices and other regions may have slightly different figures.

Specifications