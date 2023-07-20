Realme Pad 2 Launched with 120Hz Display and 8,360 mAh Battery for €215

As per its planned schedule, Realme has unveiled its Pad 2 tablet. Pre-orders around the world are opening on July 26, with general availability commencing from August 1st. It is unclear when it’s coming to Pakistan.

Looking at its specifications, the Realme Pad 2 boasts an 11.5-inch IPS LCD, having a resolution of 2000 x 1200px and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with an 8MP camera on both its front and back and additionally features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Pad 2 is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and offers two variants in terms of memory: one with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and another with 8 GB. Storage options include either 128 GB or 256 GB, and there’s a provision for further expansion via a microSD card slot.

The Realme Pad 2 comes equipped with a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos. Its power source is an 8,360 mAh battery, which benefits from 33W SuperVOOC charging. Moreover, LTE support is a standard feature across all variants and there is no 5G.

You can purchase the Realme Pad 2 in two distinct colors: Inspiration Green or Inspiration Grey and in two configurations: 6 GB/128 GB or 8 GB/256 GB. The base model is priced at €215, whereas the variant with larger memory and storage space carries a price tag of €250.