Pakistan, Qatar to Enhance Cooperation in Customs and Taxation

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of customs and taxation to further boost trade relations.

The development came during a meeting between Charge d’ Affaires of Qatar Essa Mohammad Al-Dasem Al-Kubaisi and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana at the FBR Headquarters.

It was agreed that mutual collaboration would be strengthened by sharing the best practices and expertise of the two countries in these fields. This exchange of knowledge would help optimize processes, enhance efficiency and facilitate smooth bilateral trade. Streamlining the procedures and reducing trade barriers were identified as essential factors in achieving this goal.

The two sides also discussed several other matters including the possibility of exploring more potential areas for future cooperation between the two countries.