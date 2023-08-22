Samsung is Ready for Comeback With “Better” Chip Than Snapdragon

According to the latest information from AnTuTu’s Chinese website, Samsung is poised to reintroduce the use of Exynos chipsets for certain models within its Galaxy S24 lineup next year.

It is anticipated that regions such as Europe, Africa, and select parts of Asia will receive the Galaxy S24 series equipped with an Exynos 2400 System-on-Chip (SoC), built upon an enhanced 4nm fabrication process developed by Samsung.

CPU Specs

The report also presents intricate specifications of the chipset. Allegedly, the chipset will incorporate a 10-core CPU following a 1+2+3+4 configuration. The primary Cortex-X4 core is rumored to operate at a clock speed of 3.1 GHz, while the dual-cluster configuration comprises Cortex-A720 cores running at 2.9 GHz.

Additionally, a set of 3 Cortex-A720 cores will run at 2.6 GHz, and for less resource-intensive tasks, 4 Cortex-A520 cores operating at 1.8 GHz are in place. All these cores are built on the ARMv9 architecture.

Massively Improved GPU

Regarding the GPU, an upgraded Xclipse 940 GPU is set to take center stage. This enhanced GPU will showcase AMD’s RDNA 2 technology, boasting double the number of graphics compute units. Given that the Xclipse 920 incorporated three workgroup processors (WGPs) with two compute units each, it’s plausible that the Xclipse 940 will house six WGPs, summing up to 12 GPU cores.

The extent of its competitiveness with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or whether it will offer a twofold performance increase compared to the Exynos 2200 remains uncertain. Nevertheless, this advancement signifies a notable stride forward, addressing the historical graphical limitations of Exynos chips.

Memory, ISP, and Modem

In addition, the chip will provide support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The revamped Image Signal Processor (ISP) will have the capacity to manage camera sensors of up to 320MP and facilitate 8K video recording at a smooth 60fps. The inclusion of the novel Exynos 5300 modem is also anticipated to be an integral part of the package.

