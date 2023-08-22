Veterinary Council Accredits Arid University’s Degree Programs

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has officially accredited the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree program offered by Pir Mehar Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). This comes alongside the introduction of postgraduate programs within the university.

The decision was made by the PVMC Executive Committee, which acted on recommendations by its Accreditation and Equivalence (A&E) Committee. The committee members conducted an assessment of the Animal Sciences Department of the university to evaluate the facilities and academic standards.

With this accreditation, the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at PMAS-AAUR has earned permanent recognition for its DVM degree program. Moreover, the university is now set to offer DVM evening classes and postgraduate programs in specialized fields. These include Clinical Studies, Parasitology and Microbiology, Veterinary Pathology, Animal Breeding and Genetics, as well as Livestock Production and Management.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof Dr. Mohammad Naeem, commended the diligent efforts of the faculty members. He emphasized that the university administration is dedicated to maintaining high-quality research standards and cultivating a scholarly atmosphere conducive to student growth and learning.