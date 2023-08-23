Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Datesheet for Matric and FA Exams

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is ready to kick off its Semester Spring 2023 examinations. The university will be conducting final exams for various programs including Open Courses, Certificate Courses, Matriculation, Intermediate in Fine Arts (FA), and Intermediate in Commerce (ICom) Programs. These examinations are set to begin simultaneously across the country on 1 September and will run through 5 October.

To ensure accessibility and convenience for students, the university has an extensive network of examination centers at the regional level across the nation. This will facilitate students by providing examination centers close to their residences. This initiative was executed under the direct supervision of the Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood.

Students can access the official date sheet for the examinations on the university’s website. Additionally, roll number slips are available for download through the CMS portals, ensuring a streamlined process for candidates. To further ensure that students remain well-informed, the university has sent out mobile SMS notifications to all concerned students.

To maintain the integrity and transparency of the examination process, special committees have been established as per the directives of the VC. These committees are entrusted with the task of preventing duplication and ensuring that the examination process remains fair and transparent.