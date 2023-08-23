Ministry of Federal Education to Address Teachers’ Issues

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MFEPT) has taken proactive measures to address the concerns of daily wage teachers. Minister Madad Ali Sindhi engaged with a delegation of educators in a meeting attended by key officials.

Minister Sindhi listened to the grievances of the daily wage teachers. He assured them of his commitment to finding viable solutions. The minister announced the establishment of a specialized committee dedicated to tackling the challenges faced by these educators.

The delegation of daily wage teachers underscored their desire for the regularization of their services. The representatives from MFEPT, along with officials from the Federal Directorate of Education, provided Minister Sindhi with a briefing. They revealed that the teachers were hired without formal procedures, relying on immediate needs instead.

This issue came under legal scrutiny and culminated in a decision by the Islamabad High Court and the subsequent endorsement by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Over 550 daily wage teachers with responsibilities akin to employees in higher pay scales were referred to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in 2020 for evaluation towards potential regularization.

Following court directives, FPSC conducted a test on 31 July 2021, which the teachers were required to undertake. Despite these clear instructions, some teachers abstained from the test without reasonable grounds, leading to legal complications.

In response, MFEPT engaged with the Law & Justice Division for guidance. Aligning with court mandates, the Federal Directorate of Education made the decision to end services of daily wage teachers who did not meet the test’s criteria or failed to appear.