List of Pakistani Officials for Asian Game 2023

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 23, 2023 | 11:42 am

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has confirmed the names of 67 officials from various sports for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Officials of their federations head to Hangzhou as team officials with the contingent which now consists of 213 athletes after the removal of five players.

Last month the Olympic Association revealed the names of athletes for the marquee event, who will participate in 25 different competitions.

It is worth noting that tennis and e-sports players will participate in the event without a coach or manager in the event scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Here is the list of officials.

 Men’s Cricket Shahid Aslam, Umar Rasheed Hanif Malik Hafiz Naeem
Women’s Cricket Mohtasim Rasheed Saleem Jafar Rafat Gul Taufiq Umar Ayesha Ashar
Athletics Sadaf Siddiqui Fayyaz Bukhari Sajjad Mehmood Muhammad Sajid
Boxing Mehmood Riaz Arshad Hussain
Badminton Zarina Waqar
Karate Ahmed Safi Andalib Sindhu Mohammad Jahangir
Swimming Ahmed Ali Khan Uzma Prieto
Rowing  Rizwan-ul-Haq Razi
Squash Faheem Gul
Taekwondo Yasef Karimi Seung Choi Najia Rasool Shamim Akhtar

 

Imad Ali Jan

>