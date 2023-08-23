List of Pakistani Officials for Asian Game 2023

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has confirmed the names of 67 officials from various sports for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Officials of their federations head to Hangzhou as team officials with the contingent which now consists of 213 athletes after the removal of five players.

Last month the Olympic Association revealed the names of athletes for the marquee event, who will participate in 25 different competitions.

It is worth noting that tennis and e-sports players will participate in the event without a coach or manager in the event scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Here is the list of officials.