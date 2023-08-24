All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE from Samsung has been a consistent subject of speculation for numerous months. Despite the prolonged development process, we are finally getting close to the launch date, albeit a rumored one.

A reputable source has recently suggested that the Galaxy S23 FE is poised for a September launch. This aligns with earlier rumors pointing towards a release within the “Q3” timeframe, spanning from July to September. Although Samsung is pushing the timeline, at least it’s still Q3.

Specifications

The source has also shared another set of detailed specifications which align with what we’ve seen before. It is anticipated to be driven by the Exynos 2200 SoC in most global regions, while the US variant will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

ALSO READ Samsung is Ready for Comeback With “Better” Chip Than Snapdragon

The device will sport a 6.4-inch 1080p Dynamic (LTPO) AMOLED display operating at 120 Hz. Its rear camera setup will consist of a triple configuration, including a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, a 10 MP front camera is included. Powering the device will be a 4,500 mAh battery, compatible with 25W wired charging.

Upon its launch, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to operate on Android 13 with the One UI 5.1 interface layered on top. It’s worth noting that Samsung’s customary software support commitment will be in place, entailing four years of OS updates along with an additional year of exclusive security patches.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables May Also Get an Affordable FE Model Soon

Price?

It’s evident that this should emerge as the most budget-friendly iteration of the S23 series. However, the extent of its affordability in contrast to the already established S23 and S23+ is yet to be determined. Both the S23 and S23+ have been available for a significant period, experiencing multiple price reductions and promotional offers across various markets.

Via: Gsmarena