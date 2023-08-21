Samsung Galaxy Z Foldables May Also Get an Affordable FE Model Soon

Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) models are affordable versions of the popular S series with only a few compromises in specifications. These variants are exclusive to the Galaxy S family of phones, but that may change next year.

Notable industry tipster Revengus reports that there have been rumors of Samsung bringing the FE phones to the Z foldables too. He says that the Korean phone maker has been testing a Galaxy Z FE (lite model) phone which is apparently meant to launch after the Fold 6/Flip 6, which is expected to happen next year in summer.

The S23 FE is set to be released soon, and there are possibilities that Samsung plans to consistently introduce the FE brand annually. Simultaneously, there are rumors of ongoing testing for the launch of the Galaxy Z FE(lite model), after the Fold/Flip 6. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 20, 2023

This could mean that folding phones will finally become affordable for the masses, potentially putting them in the hands of a lot more people around the globe. Since it is going to be an FE model, we can expect to see toned-down specifications, but hopefully, nothing too compromising. It is quite early to be speculating about possible specifications, however.

Regular Galaxy S FE Launches

The tipster has shared even more good news. He claims that Samsung may also start launching Galaxy S FE phones every year, something which the company has been inconsistent with for a while. We got a Fan Edition of the Galaxy S20 and it came out quite late for the S21. We never got one for the S22, but now we are about to get an S23 FE for India, though it is unclear when.

The Galaxy FE series has been highly successful for Samsung, crossing 10 million sales with the S20 FE. We hope to see similar success with the Z FE models too.