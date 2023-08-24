Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI – Live Streaming and Match Time

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 10:22 am

Pakistan will face off against Afghanistan in the second encounter of the three-match ODI series today at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series, thanks to the phenomenal bowling performance by the pacers, who took eight wickets while defending 201 runs.

In the first match, the national batting unit struggled against the spinners, with only Imam-ul-Haq reaching fifty. He, however, got some support from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan to post a total of above 200 on the board.

As the series serves as preparation for the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, it is an opportunity for the Babar Azam-led batting unit to refine its approach against spinners.

The series also provides an opportunity for Pakistan, currently holding the second spot in the ODI rankings, to claim the top position if they manage to win the remaining two matches.

On the other hand, this series is also crucial for Afghanistan to test the depth of its batting unit against a world-class bowling attack ahead of the mega tournaments.

Match Timings

The second Pakistan-Afghanistan match of the ODI series will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan  Vs. Afghanistan 24 August 2023 2:30 PM Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at PTV Sports and ASports as well as Tapmad.

Tapmad Web LINK
Tapmad Android LINK
Tapmad iOS LINK
Tamasha Web LINK
Tamasha Android LINK
Tamasha iOS LINK

If a link isn’t working, you can try others given above to enjoy seamless live action of the high-octane Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series.

