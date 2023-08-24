Stats Prove Pakistan’s Pace Attack is Best in the World Since Last World Cup

The Pakistani pace unit has been garnering attention for a considerable time due to its exceptional speed, variations, swing, and consistent wicket-taking ability.

Players like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Ihsanullah have captured the spotlight in the cricketing world in recent years.

Since the 2019 World Cup, Pakistani fast bowlers have emerged as standout performers, as they have a lower per-wicket average compared to other teams.

In the last four years after the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan has played a total of 29 ODI matches, and the pacers have taken 163 wickets at an average of 27.00, and a strike rate of 29.38.

Bangladesh pacers have taken 189 wickets in 45 ODIs at an average of 28.33, while New Zealand pacers have taken 195 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 30.04.

India stands fourth on the list, with pacers taking 258 wickets at an average of 30, while the Australian pace unit has taken 165 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 30.61.