Twitter Ecstatic After Pakistan Stuns Afghanistan in Thrilling Finish

Pakistan claimed the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan by winning the second clash at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka last night.

The national batting unit initially struggled against spin, losing seven wickets for 102 runs in the middle, but a superb 48 from Shadab, followed by a cameo from Naseem Shah, led Pakistan to chase the total.

ALSO READ Nepal Team Begins Practice After Reaching Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq stitched together a 52-run opening partnership, and then Babar Azam and Imam added another 118 runs.

However, the quickfire innings of 48 runs from 35 balls by the vice-captain and a crucial 10 runs off five balls from Naseem secured a one-wicket win for Pakistan.

Shadab Khan was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the match, which also helped the side win the ODI series by 2-0.

ALSO READ First Time Ind vs Pak Cricket Match Tickets on a Pakistani Platform – Almost Sold Out Within Hours

Meanwhile, former and current Pakistani cricketers took to Twitter to laud the national players for holding their nerves at the crunch moments.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

You got to feel for Afghanistani players,they showed how desperate they were today to win this game against full strength Pakistan side. They managed to put Pakistan under pressure couple of times & took the game deep in past few encounters, But guess what haha after crossing… — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 24, 2023

And our @iNaseemShah Mera 🦁 did it again. Another fascinating win for us. Well played @76Shadabkhan bhai and @ImamUlHaq12 bhai. So proud of this team🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/7W4s1ojADQ — Mohammad Wasim Jr (@Wasim_Jnr) August 24, 2023

Pak -Afghan matches are not for faint hearted these days.

I am old school in regard to non striker being run out by bowler in his follow through!! Law it is ,yes, but absolutely hate it. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) August 24, 2023

I am proud of our team. The spirit to fight till the last ball. Well played @ImamUlHaq12. That finish by @iNaseemShah was special. Welcome back to the dressing room @Mickeyarthurcr1 pic.twitter.com/De6Hpa64KB — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 24, 2023

That was for u @76Shadabkhan. That was for my team. That was for all the fans of Pakistan cricket. Well played @ImamUlHaq12 bhai. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Ztlo62BznO — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) August 24, 2023