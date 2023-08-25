Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Twitter Ecstatic After Pakistan Stuns Afghanistan in Thrilling Finish

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 25, 2023 | 11:21 am

Pakistan claimed the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan by winning the second clash at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka last night.

The national batting unit initially struggled against spin, losing seven wickets for 102 runs in the middle, but a superb 48 from Shadab, followed by a cameo from Naseem Shah, led Pakistan to chase the total.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq stitched together a 52-run opening partnership, and then Babar Azam and Imam added another 118 runs.

However, the quickfire innings of 48 runs from 35 balls by the vice-captain and a crucial 10 runs off five balls from Naseem secured a one-wicket win for Pakistan.

Shadab Khan was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the match, which also helped the side win the ODI series by 2-0.

Meanwhile, former and current Pakistani cricketers took to Twitter to laud the national players for holding their nerves at the crunch moments.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

>