British-Pakistani Entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah Nominated for Businessperson of the Year at Asian Achievers Awards

This year, “The 21st Asian Achievers Awards” is, yet again, set to be the biggest celebration of South Asian Talent and their remarkable achievements across various fields.

This event is a fantastic reminder of the tremendous contributions of the South Asian diaspora towards Britain and will witness the convergence of high achievers who have made indelible marks in their respective domains, fostering British investment and forging valuable trade ties with their hometowns.

Under the banner of the “The 21st Asian Achievers Awards,” this distinguished occasion will honor and showcase the journeys of exceptional personalities who have risen to prominence in the British landscape.

From the world of Arts & Culture to outstanding Community Service and from Entrepreneurship to the dynamic realm of Media, this event promises to spotlight luminaries who have set benchmarks for success both in the international and local arenas.

One of the standout nominees who has earned acclaim for his exceptional accomplishments is Zeeshaan Shah, who is the youngest ever shortlisted nominee for “The Businessperson of the Year Award.” All other nominees are of Indian origin which makes Zeeshaan Shah the only Pakistani to have received this esteemed nomination this year, making it a proud moment for his home country Pakistan.

Zeeshaan Shah is a British-Pakistani serial entrepreneur who has established himself as a mogul in the business world and is the youngest entrepreneur to have been nominated this year. He is the Chairman and Founder of One Group, a diverse global business group primarily focused on the real estate & venture capital sectors. His immense contributions towards the British economy and strengthening trade ties with his hometown, Pakistan, have garnered him this recognition from the esteemed judges.

Fellow nominees for the Business Person of the Year Award include Dr. Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Health, India, British Chef and TV presenter Nisha Katona, Founder of Mowgli Street Food and Mowgli Trust Charity, and Harren Jhoti, Co-Founder of Astex Pharmaceuticals.

The panel of judges for this event includes some of the leading industry thought leaders honing prestigious positions in the fields of Sports, Humanities, Media, and Tech, amongst others.

Among them included Mohammed Amin MBE, Chair of the National Muslim Memorial Trust, Shatish Dasani, Chairman of UNICEF, United Kingdom, Farzana Baduel, C.E.O. and Co-Founder of Curzon PR and Azeem Rafiq, former British Cricketer.

With regards to Zeeshaan’s nomination, Azeem Rafiq expressed, “I was delighted to be a Judge for this year’s Awards. The diversity and range of talent across the South Asian community in the UK are breathtaking.

It’s important to recognise people contributing to the world, as well as fostering greater trade and investment relationships with their home countries, such as Zeeshaan. I wish all the shortlisted candidates the best of luck on the night.”

On receiving this nomination, Zeeshaan expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the esteemed jury, saying, “It’s an honor to be a finalist at the Asian Achievers Awards, which is certainly the most prestigious platform for the British Asian community in the United Kingdom.

I recall visiting as a guest years ago and seeing industry giants who I looked up to winning this very award. It is a surreal experience to be a finalist myself today”.

Previous Business Person of the Year winners at the Asian Achievers Awards include G P Hinduja, Chairman Hinduja Group in 2014, and Iqbal Ahmed, CEO of Seamark Group in 2015, amongst many other of the most prominent achievers of the British Asian community.

The pinnacle of this grand gathering will be the announcement of the winners, scheduled for the event’s enthralling night on the 15th of September, 2023.

This grand moment will serve as a beacon for the bright future that lies ahead, highlighting the significant impact South Asian talent has on British investment and global trade relations.

Join us in celebrating the success stories, the dedication, and the visionaries who have carved a path of distinction in the British landscape and whose influence reaches far beyond borders.

