Here’s When Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Will Arrive in Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Here’s the full schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to kick off in the next few days with fervor and anticipation. The hosts, Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for action as they make their way from Colombo to Multan tomorrow

Meanwhile Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to reach Lahore in the next week.

The opening match of the tournament, slated for 30th August in Multan, is set to be played between Pakistan and Nepal. The Nepal cricket team, who have already arrived in Karachi, is also poised for this clash.

Adding to the competition, the Afghanistan cricket team is scheduled to touch down in Lahore on 28th August via a commercial flight from Colombo. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are gearing up to join the action, arriving in Lahore on 1st September aboard chartered flights.

The heart of the action will unfold at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, hosting matches on 3rd, 5th, and 6th of September. Cricket enthusiasts and fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the tournament to unfold, as these teams showcase their skills and determination on the Pakistani soil.