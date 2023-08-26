Police Rush to Aid Starving Family After Desperate Call for Help

Local police responded swiftly to a distress call from Bashir Ahmed, a struggling resident of village Sargani in tehsil Karor Lal Esan. The call, made to emergency number 15, revealed that Bashir’s family grappled with hunger for two consecutive days. The alarming call even included a warning of potential suicide.

Ahmed, a daily laborer who had been without work for an extended period, found himself drowning in the throes of inflation that had exacerbated his already challenging conditions. He narrated to the police that his wife and four children were left with nothing to eat, driving him to the brink of desperation.

Acting promptly, Layyah District Police Officer (DPO) Asadur Rehman reached out to Ahmed for counseling after learning of the call. The DPO, accompanied by Inspector Muhammad Idris Khan, visited Ahmed’s residence in Sargani with a team, providing the family with ample food supplies to sustain them for the weeks ahead, along with a cash donation.

The DPO expressed astonishment at receiving a call of this nature, where a citizen had to resort to seeking help for his family’s starvation. He underscored the importance of community awareness and support for those struggling around them. A subsequent video message from Ahmed revealed the profound impact of the assistance he received, estimating the value of the provided supplies to be around Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 70,000.