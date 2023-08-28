3G/4G Users in Pakistan Increase by 1.37 Million in July

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.37 million from 124.39 million by the end of June to 125.76 million by the end of July, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 190.95 million to 190.90 million during the period under review. The cellular teledensity declined from 80.34 percent to 80.04 percent. The total teledensity decreased from 81.43 percent by the end of June to 81.12 percent by the end of July 2023.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.34 percent to 52.83 percent during the period under review.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.375 million to 4.300 million, a decrease of 0.075 million. Jazz 4G users increased from 42.356 million to 42.769 million during the period.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.526 million to 2.4479 million while the number of 4G users increased from 32.492 million by the end of June to 32.927 million by the end of July.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.803 million to 2.761 million while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.896 million by the end of June to 23.150 million by the end of July.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.691 million by the end of July compared to 2.687 million by the end of June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 12.778 million to 13.206 million, registering a 0.428 million increase during the period under review.