76 Pakistani Stars Sign Up for Upcoming Big Bash League Draft

A total of 76 Pakistani cricketers have been included in the pool of 376 overseas players from 29 cricketing countries for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft.

As per media reports, big players from Pakistan, such as Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Rizwan, will be part of the draft for the 13th edition.

ALSO READ Pakistan Unveils Official Kit for Cricket World Cup 2023

The likes of Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf have already made their mark by representing different franchises in the T20 league.

The Melbourne Stars have shown interest in retaining Haris Rauf for the upcoming edition, and his exceptional Big Bash record of 30 wickets supports their decision.

Mohammad Hasnain will also be looking forward to returning to the competition after being cleared to bowl by ICC again, following a ban due to an illegal action.

The draft is scheduled to take place on September 3 and will consist of four rounds. Teams will be able to select a minimum of two and a maximum of three overseas players in total.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani cricketers for the upcoming BBL draft: