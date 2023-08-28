Pakistan Blind Cricket Team Beats India to Win Gold at IBSA World Games

Pakistan defeated India to win the gold medal at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games held at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham.

This remarkable victory ensured the Men in Green stayed undefeated, marking their fifth consecutive win in the tournament.

While chasing a massive target of 185 runs, the Green Shirts displayed a solid batting performance, achieving the target in the 15th over to claim the medal.

Opening batters, Mohammad Ullah and Nisar Ali laid a solid foundation for the national team, reaching the 50-run mark in just 27 deliveries.

Indian bowlers conceded 42 runs as extras, providing a significant advantage to the Pakistan side to chase the target easily.

Key contributions from Mohammad Salman, who scored 48 runs off 25 balls, and Munjir, who made 41 runs off 12 balls, took Pakistan over the finish line.

The IBSA World Games, also known as the World Blind Games, is a quadrennial international event organized by the International Blind Sports Federation.

It provides an opportunity for blind and partially sighted athletes to compete across various sports. The inaugural event took place in Madrid, Spain, in 1998.

It is worth noting that the journey of the national setup to the gold medal included victories over India, Australia, Bangladesh, and England.