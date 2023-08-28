PTA Receives Over 13,000 Complaints Against Telcos in July

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 13,459 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in July 2023, out of which 12,222 (90.81 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during July.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 12,826, out of which 11,670 (90.99 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,785 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 5397 (93.92 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,241 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,030 (90.58 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,156 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 2,791 (88.43 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,641 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,450 (88.36 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 138 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 110 were addressed during July, for a resolution rate of 79.71 percent. Furthermore, 485 complaints were received against ISPs, out of which 433 (89.28 percent) were addressed.