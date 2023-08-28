Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf Share Video Message for Arshad Nadeem

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 28, 2023 | 2:27 pm

Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem clinched the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships last night in Budapest, bringing immense pride and joy to the country.

It is the first time in history that a Pakistani athlete has achieved such a feat, and the celebrations are not stopping anytime soon.

Renowned Pakistani fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have also extended their hearty congratulations to Arshad Nadeem for this monumental achievement.

In a short video message shared by Shaheen Afridi on Twitter, the left-arm pacer congratulated the 25-year-old athlete and said, “You are the pride of the country.”

His sentiments were echoed by Haris Rauf, who commended the star athlete for making the country famous on a global platform, saying, “These are proud moments for Pakistan.”

It is worth noting that the Mian Channu-born athlete won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Hungary with his throw of 87.82 meters in the finals.

Last week, he secured a place in the finals of the World Athletics Championship and earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics with an impressive throw of 86.79 meters.

After winning the medal, renowned former and current cricketers, including Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Wasim Akram, also congratulated Arshad Nadeem.

