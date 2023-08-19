Vivo Y77t Launched With 120Hz Display and 44W Charging for $190

The Vivo Y77t has just made its debut in the Chinese market and it’s already up for sale in its homeland.

Boasting a Dimensity 7020 chipset, a robust 50 MP primary camera, and a generous battery capacity, these specifications might ring a bell as they mirror those of the familiar Vivo Y78. However, there’s a singular distinction – an increased base storage of 256 GB.

The Y77t sports a 6.64” LCD, delivering 108p resolution and an impressive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Positioned at the center is a small punch-hole housing an 8 MP selfie camera, while the rear showcases a dual-camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP companion. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery, bolstered by 44W fast charging capabilities.

ALSO READ Vivo V29 Launched With Ring Flash for Better Photos and Portraits

It’s a bit confusing to see Vivo launch two identical phones in the same market, but this is most likely a marketing trick as the Y77t is advertised as a cheaper phone compared to the Y78. You do get double the storage for less money so it’s a win for anyone who waited for this one.

ALSO READ Vivo Y78 Launched Globally With Different Specs

The Vivo Y77t presents itself in three color variations: Phoenix Gold, Black, and Jade Green. It arrives with two pricing tiers $190 for the 8/256 GB variant and $220 for the 12/256 GB version. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y78 costs $40 more for less storage.

It is unclear if the phone will ever arrive in Pakistan. Interested buyers will likely have to import it.

Vivo Y77t Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7020

MediaTek Dimensity 7020 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz) GPU: IMG BXM

IMG BXM OS : Android 13, Origin OS 3

: Android 13, Origin OS 3 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.64″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB, 12 GB Internal : 256 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

: Colors: Black, Gold, Mint

Black, Gold, Mint Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 44W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 44W fast charging Price: $190

Via: Gsmarena