Vivo Y77t Launched With 120Hz Display and 44W Charging for $190

The Vivo Y77t has just made its debut in the Chinese market and it’s already up for sale in its homeland.
Boasting a Dimensity 7020 chipset, a robust 50 MP primary camera, and a generous battery capacity, these specifications might ring a bell as they mirror those of the familiar Vivo Y78. However, there’s a singular distinction – an increased base storage of 256 GB.
The Y77t sports a 6.64” LCD, delivering 108p resolution and an impressive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Positioned at the center is a small punch-hole housing an 8 MP selfie camera, while the rear showcases a dual-camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP companion. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery, bolstered by 44W fast charging capabilities.
It’s a bit confusing to see Vivo launch two identical phones in the same market, but this is most likely a marketing trick as the Y77t is advertised as a cheaper phone compared to the Y78. You do get double the storage for less money so it’s a win for anyone who waited for this one.
The Vivo Y77t presents itself in three color variations: Phoenix Gold, Black, and Jade Green. It arrives with two pricing tiers $190 for the 8/256 GB variant and $220 for the 12/256 GB version. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y78 costs $40 more for less storage.
It is unclear if the phone will ever arrive in Pakistan. Interested buyers will likely have to import it.
Vivo Y77t Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz)
- GPU: IMG BXM
- OS: Android 13, Origin OS 3
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.64″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Colors: Black, Gold, Mint
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
- Price: $190
Via: Gsmarena