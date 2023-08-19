Vivo Y77t Launched With 120Hz Display and 44W Charging for $190

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Aug 19, 2023 | 10:29 am

The Vivo Y77t has just made its debut in the Chinese market and it’s already up for sale in its homeland.

Boasting a Dimensity 7020 chipset, a robust 50 MP primary camera, and a generous battery capacity, these specifications might ring a bell as they mirror those of the familiar Vivo Y78. However, there’s a singular distinction – an increased base storage of 256 GB.

The Y77t sports a 6.64” LCD, delivering 108p resolution and an impressive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Positioned at the center is a small punch-hole housing an 8 MP selfie camera, while the rear showcases a dual-camera setup comprising a 50 MP primary lens and a 2 MP companion. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery, bolstered by 44W fast charging capabilities.

It’s a bit confusing to see Vivo launch two identical phones in the same market, but this is most likely a marketing trick as the Y77t is advertised as a cheaper phone compared to the Y78. You do get double the storage for less money so it’s a win for anyone who waited for this one.

The Vivo Y77t  presents itself in three color variations: Phoenix Gold, Black, and Jade Green. It arrives with two pricing tiers $190 for the 8/256 GB variant and $220 for the 12/256 GB version. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y78 costs $40 more for less storage.

It is unclear if the phone will ever arrive in Pakistan. Interested buyers will likely have to import it.

Vivo Y77t Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz)
  • GPU: IMG BXM
  • OS: Android 13, Origin OS 3
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.64″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2388 pixels resolution, 120Hz, HDR10
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Colors: Black, Gold, Mint
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $190

>