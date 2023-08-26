Vivo Pad Air Launched With 144Hz LCD and Snapdragon 870 for $247

Vivo has just announced a budget-friendly variant of its previously launched Pad 2 tablet that came out in April this year. It is launching in China for now but should move out to other countries later on, possibly in a few months.

The Pad Air showcases an 11.5-inch IPS LCD, offering a resolution of 1840 x 2800 pixels and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. With a 3:2 aspect ratio, this panel accommodates a 5MP front camera. On the rear, an 8MP primary camera is encased within a circular module.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset is accompanied by a choice of 8 GB or 12 GB RAM, along with storage options scaling up to 512 GB. For battery, you get an 8,500 mAh cell with 44W wired charging support.

ALSO READ Vivo Y77t Launched With 120Hz Display and 44W Charging for $190

Handling the software experience is Origin OS 3 layered atop Android 13, which is only for the Chinese variant as the global models will stick with Funtouch OS. Notably, the tablet extends support for stylus input through the Vivo Pencil 2 (available separately), catering to tasks like drawing and note-taking.

The Vivo Pad Air is available in a range of funny-sounding colors machine translated from Chinese: Brave Powder, Free Blue, and Easy Silver. The entry-level variant, featuring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, carries a price tag of $247. On the higher end, the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage configuration can be acquired for $357.

ALSO READ Vivo V29 Launched With Ring Flash for Better Photos and Portraits

Note that the prices mentioned above are Chinese and they will most likely be raised for the international market.

Via: Gsmarena