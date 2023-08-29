Arshad Nadeem Receives a Hero’s Welcome on His Return to Pakistan

Renowned Pakistani javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem received a warm welcome upon his return to the country from Budapest, Hungary, where he secured a silver medal.

In a video circulating on various social media platforms, fans can be seen congratulating the distinguished athlete at the airport, as he brought pride to the nation.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old clinched a silver medal in the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Hungary, securing second place in the competition.

Arshad clinched the medal with his best throw of 87.82 meters on the third attempt, which placed him just behind Indian athlete, Neeraj Chopra.

Well deserved heroic welcome for the Hero Arshad Nadeem pic.twitter.com/GW3IUATV1C — Abdul Ghaffar 🇵🇰 (@GhaffarDawnNews) August 29, 2023

Speaking to the media, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and stated that with better facilities, it could have been a gold medal.

“If provided with international-standard facilities and support, I am confident I can convert this silver medal into gold,” Arshad Nadeem remarked.

Akram Sahi, President of the Athletes Federation Pakistan, expressed his delight with the performance and confidently stated that the future of javelin throw appears promising.