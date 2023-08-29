PFF Once Again Facing Hurdles in Acquiring NOC for SAFF U16 Championship

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is once again facing hurdles in acquiring the essential NOC for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship in Bhutan.

According to reports, the football federation had submitted a request for the NOC to the federal government four weeks prior to the event.

It is also reported that since June, the football federation has been preparing its U16 squad through trials and a training camp for the championship in Bhutan.

The national team was scheduled to depart for Bhutan today, but the Pakistan Sports Board and Sports Ministry have yet to issue the required NOC.

As per the announced schedule, Pakistan is set to commence its campaign against Bhutan on September 1 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

This delay in obtaining the NOC puts the national team’s participation in the championship at risk, creating uncertainty for the players and the federation alike.

This is not the first time the federation has encountered issues with NOC issuance, a problem that has persistently affected the PFF in recent months.

Last month, the women’s team found itself in a conundrum when the Pakistan Sports Board initially refused to grant an NOC for their scheduled departure to Singapore.

Later, the sports board issued the NOC after the involvement of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) sent an official letter to PSB.