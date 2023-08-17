OnePlus Open Display Issues Were Not the Only Reason it was Delayed

Oppo introduced the Find N2 Flip in China back in December 2022, making it just about eight months old now. However, there has been a substantial amount of leaks and speculation about its successor. Interestingly, this might not be coincidental.

A fresh rumor from a source known for reliability suggests that the official announcement of the Find N3 Flip is scheduled for the end of this month in China.

The same reputable source also asserts that OnePlus’ inaugural foldable device, the Open, is set to launch worldwide in late September or early October. It was previously reported that this device experienced a delay due to a change in its display provider, transitioning from one manufacturer to another.

Nevertheless, according to the present source, the previous explanation about the delay isn’t the sole factor in play. The ongoing Nokia-Oppo patent dispute in Germany and France is also contributing to the situation.

While specific details remain undisclosed, there is optimism that this development signifies Oppo’s efforts to effectively address its enduring patent conflicts with Nokia across Europe. This resolution would potentially enable Oppo to reintroduce its entire device lineup, including those from its subsidiary brand OnePlus, to all European markets once more.

Furthermore, the global launch date for the Find N3 Flip remains uncertain. Following the pattern of its forerunner, which took approximately two months to debut on the international stage after its initial launch in the domestic market, a comparable timeline might be anticipated this time as well.

Notably, the Find N3 Flip made an appearance on Geekbench earlier today. Anticipated to enhance its camera configuration by introducing a dedicated telephoto lens alongside the main and ultrawide cameras, the device is expected to maintain a largely similar design, potentially including an outer screen of the same dimensions as its predecessor.

Via: Gsmarena