Iftikhar Ahmed Smashes One of the Fastest Centuries in Asia Cup History

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed the fourth fastest ODI hundred in the history of the Asia Cup with his 67-ball century against Nepal in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan.

Iftikhar Ahmed etched his name in the books of Asia Cup history during the inaugural match of the 2023 tournament in Multan. Taking the field at a pivotal time against Nepal, Iftikhar masterfully combined resilience and aggression to score a fiery century.

With a mere 67 balls, he carved out a scintillating century, scoring the fourth-fastest ODI hundred in the tournament’s history.

Shahid Afridi’s 53-ball knock against Bangladesh in 2010 and Sanath Jayasuriya’s 55-ball onslaught in 2008 occupy the top two spots. Suresh Raina’s 66-ball century against Hong Kong in 2008, Iftikhar Ahmed’s recent masterclass and Shahid Afridi’s 68-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2010 complete this list.