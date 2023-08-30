LDA Recovers Plots Worth Millions of Rupees From Land Mafia

Following the instructions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, teams from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out an operation against illegal occupancies and land mafia in Johar Town.

Led by Director of Housing VII, Moazzam Rashid, and overseen by Additional Director General of Housing, Shahmeer Iqbal, the LDA teams successfully reclaimed 10 valuable plots of land from the clutches of land grabbers.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا جوہر ٹاؤن میں آپریشن۔قبضہ مافیا کے خلاف آپریشن کر کےکروڑوں روپے مالیت کے 10 پلاٹس واگزارکروا کر قبضہ حاصل کر لیا۔ انکوائری کے نتیجے میں فائل کی ملکیت کو بوگس قرار دیا گیا تھا۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/XpomBUb7nr — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 29, 2023

These plots, identified by numbers 370, 340, 341, 345, 346, 328, 396, 403, 321, and 322, are worth several crores of rupees.

As a result of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, the ownership of a document, specifically File NB1/187, was found to be fraudulent.

Last month, LDA’s Private Housing Scheme (PHS) wing demolished 12 illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions on Raiwind Road.

The operation was led by Deputy Director, Ali Sikho, and carried out with the support of a large contingent of police and LDA staff. The team took decisive action by demolishing the roads and sewerage systems of the illegal land subdivisions.

The affected areas included the land subdivision located near a public school on Raiwind Road, the one near a mill on Raiwind Road, the land subdivision at the backside of Dream Housing Scheme on Raiwind Road, Almadina Town, Ali Park, and Hammad Garden.

The team also sealed the offices of the land subdivisions near a marriage hall on Raiwind Road, as well as those of Gulberg Town, Azan Park, Ahad Homes, and Royal City.

The operation was carried out in accordance with the LDA’s policy of cracking down on illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions. The LDA has warned that further action will be taken against those who violate the law.