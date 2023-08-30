Pakistan To Host Global CIO Awards For The First Time

Pakistan will host the Global CIO Awards and World CIO Summit for the first time to recognize the most successful professionals in the digital world.

The event will be held in one of the sessions of the 23rd ITCN Asia Conference and Exhibition on September 02, 2023, in Karachi.

The international event for IT professionals is held every year in a member country by the representative body, the World CIO Forum. It recognizes the emerging and high-performing technology leaders who will further contest at the grand summit at the international level.

The first Global CIO Summit will celebrate the achievement of the 50 CIOs of Pakistan.

Among these leaders, the top five leaders will be qualified among the fifty CIOs of the member countries, and they will be recognized with prestigious awards in Baku, Azerbaijan this year, according to Umair Nizam.